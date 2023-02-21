Told to make way for disabled and elderly passengers, man assaults woman KSRTC conductor in Puttur

February 21, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

A male passenger allegedly abused and assaulted a woman conductor of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus plying between Puttur and State Bank in Mangaluru on February 20, in Puttur.

Police gave the name of the accused as Hassan Mura, a resident of Puttur. He allegedly abused and assaulted the conductor when she asked him to vacate the seat for a physically-challenged passenger.

In her complaint to the police, the 38 year-old conductor said she was on duty on the Puttur-State Bank service in the afternoon. When the bus reached Puttur market, a physically-challenged person and an elderly person boarded the bus.

The conductor asked a passenger seated in the third row of seats from the rear to vacate the seat to accommodate the physically-challenged person and the elderly person. This allegedly caused the make passenger to abuse her in foul language. He also allegedly misbehaved with the woman conductor and assaulted her. Upon the conductor raising an alarm, he alighted from the bus and ran away.

After informing senior officials and arranging an alternative bus, the complainant got admitted to Puttur General Hospital. Puttur Women Police registered cases of causing hurt, assault on public servant and assault on a woman under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.