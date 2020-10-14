Token performance of Pili Vesha allowed during Dasara festivities

Only 10 participants per temple can perform Pili Vesha during Navaratri this year.

The Dakshina Kannada District Dharmika Parishat on Tuesday gave conditional approval to Pili Vesha (tiger dance) performances during the Navaratri celebrations.

A press release here said that the parishat meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra decided to allow only 10 participants per temple to perform the traditional Pili Vesha as part of fulfilling owes inside premises of temples concerned. There should be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, including sanitisation of temple premises and use of sanitisers, the parishat said.

Legal action would be initiated against the management of temples if any of the protocols were violated during the Pili Vesha performances, the release said.

Meanwhile the parishat said that there should not be any public performance of Pili Vesha outside temples nor there could be bursting of crackers.

Various Pili Vesha troupes had urged the district administration to allow the performance of Pili Vesha during the Navaratri/ Dasara festivities as it has been part and parcel of the celebrations in the region.