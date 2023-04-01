ADVERTISEMENT

Toastmasters International meet

April 01, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Toastmasters International, Division L, District 121, will hold annual division meet “CREO-Creating Champions” on Sunday, April 2, at Infosys Mudipu, between 1.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In a press release, Toastmaster Jyothika Shetty said the highlight of the event will be the international speech contest and the evaluation speech contest. Winners of the two contests will participate in the contests of District 121 that will be held in Kochi, Kerala, in May. Non-toastmasters, who want to attend the event, have to pre-register by sending a mail to d121.divl@gmail.com.

