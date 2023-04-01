HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toastmasters International meet

April 01, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Toastmasters International, Division L, District 121, will hold annual division meet “CREO-Creating Champions” on Sunday, April 2, at Infosys Mudipu, between 1.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In a press release, Toastmaster Jyothika Shetty said the highlight of the event will be the international speech contest and the evaluation speech contest. Winners of the two contests will participate in the contests of District 121 that will be held in Kochi, Kerala, in May. Non-toastmasters, who want to attend the event, have to pre-register by sending a mail to d121.divl@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.