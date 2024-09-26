ADVERTISEMENT

T.J. Abraham to file contempt case against Zameer

Published - September 26, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Talking about a court judgment on political lines was not proper. He should not have equated court judges to politicians, says social activist and advocate

The Hindu Bureau

Social activist and advocate T.J. Abraham speaking to reporters in Udupi on Thursday, September 26. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Social activist and advocate T.J. Abraham on Thursday, September 26, said he will file a contempt of court case against Karnataka Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan for calling the High Court judgment on Chief Siddaramaiah a “political judgment.”

Mr. Abraham, who is one of the complainants before the Governor against Mr. Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, told reporters at Udupi that Housing and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan appeared to be talking like a transport operator to his workers.

Talking about a court judgment on political lines was not proper. He should not have equated court judges to politicians. Mr. Abraham said he would file the contempt case before High Court of Karnataka on Friday, September 27.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 25, Mr. Khan had said the probe ordered by the court to try offences against people’s representatives would bring out the truth and Mr. Siddaramaiah would come out clean.

“It is all political,” he said adding, “I feel the High Court order of Tuesday somewhere was a political judgment.”

