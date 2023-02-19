HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirumalesh was more concerned about the language: Vijayashankar

February 19, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

S.R. Vijayashankar, critic and director, Translation Centre of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi, on Sunday, said poet-critic-writer K.V. Tirumalesh was more concerned about the language, being the bridge between the material world and the world of consciousness.

Philosophy was the fulcrum of his circular thought process, he said, while speaking on ‘Understanding Tirumalesh: A Tribute’ under the auspices of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, at Manipal. . Mr. Vijayashankar said the late poet was rooted in his philosophical explorations and he was inclined towards existentialism. Heidegger’s philosophy of ‘Being in the world’ was central to his existentialism.

While Tirumalesh experimented with different genres of writing such as poetry, short story, novel, children’s literature, column writing etc, his scholarly writings on language studies, spread across several journals, needed to be properly studied. The late poet was very sensitive in the use of language, Mr. Prof Vijayashankar said, citing Tirumalesh’s replacement of the phrase ‘civilised weapons’ with ‘polished weapons’ on the logic that weapons can’t be civilised and many other examples from his writings.

In his introductory remarks, GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange said Tirumalesh’s scholarly articles needed to be brought out as books and translated too. Tirumalesh’s student Nemiraj Shetty, the late poet’s family members, many of his admirers and GCPAS students participated in the programme.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.