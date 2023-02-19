Tirumalesh was more concerned about the language: Vijayashankar

February 19, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

S.R. Vijayashankar, critic and director, Translation Centre of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi, on Sunday, said poet-critic-writer K.V. Tirumalesh was more concerned about the language, being the bridge between the material world and the world of consciousness.

Philosophy was the fulcrum of his circular thought process, he said, while speaking on ‘Understanding Tirumalesh: A Tribute’ under the auspices of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, at Manipal. . Mr. Vijayashankar said the late poet was rooted in his philosophical explorations and he was inclined towards existentialism. Heidegger’s philosophy of ‘Being in the world’ was central to his existentialism.

While Tirumalesh experimented with different genres of writing such as poetry, short story, novel, children’s literature, column writing etc, his scholarly writings on language studies, spread across several journals, needed to be properly studied. The late poet was very sensitive in the use of language, Mr. Prof Vijayashankar said, citing Tirumalesh’s replacement of the phrase ‘civilised weapons’ with ‘polished weapons’ on the logic that weapons can’t be civilised and many other examples from his writings.

In his introductory remarks, GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange said Tirumalesh’s scholarly articles needed to be brought out as books and translated too. Tirumalesh’s student Nemiraj Shetty, the late poet’s family members, many of his admirers and GCPAS students participated in the programme.