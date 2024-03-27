Tiruchirapalli-Mangaluru-Jeddah weekly flight from April 3

March 27, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The summer schedule of airlines effective from March 31 will connect Mangaluru with Tiruchirappalli, a new domestic destination from April 3.

The Air India Express flight, which will operate a weekly flight between Mangaluru and Tiruchirapalli, will also connect Mangaluru with Jeddah, a new international destination, from April 3 as the same flight will operate between Mangaluru and Jeddah once in a week.

Mangaluru International Airport announced on Wednesday that airlines operating from the airport are all set to offer more weekly seats across sectors during the summer schedule.

In all, 27,670 seats will be available to 17 destinations during summer, a 2% increase compared to winter 2023 with 15 destinations, an airport release said. The summer schedule is effective up to October 24, 2024.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved schedule that Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have filed with the airport for the summer schedule, the coastal city shall have connectivity to nine domestic destinations – with seven direct - and eight international destinations. Airlines will also provide through connectivity to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala via Bengaluru. Other domestic destinations with direct flights from Mangaluru are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, with Tiruchirappalli as the new addition.

International destinations

Overseas, the airlines will provide direct flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Muscat, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, with Jeddah being the new connection.

Air India Express increased flights to Dammam to four per week from March 12. Air India Express and IndiGo connect to Dubai (18 flights/week), Abu Dhabi and Dammam, (4/week); Muscat (3/week); Doha (2/week), and Bahrain and Jeddah (1/week), respectively.

On the domestic front, IndiGo will operate all its five schedules each day to Bengaluru in the summer with Airbus aircraft as against two Airbus and six ATRs now. This will ramp up seat availability to Bengaluru. Air India Express too will operate two daily flights to Bengaluru.

IndiGo will increase its flights to Chennai to two ATRs per day as against two ATRs now every alternate day starting Monday. Mumbai will have 5 flights/day; Hyderabad 2 ATR/day; Delhi 1 flight/day, Pune – 3 flights/week, and Tiruchirappalli 1 flight/week, the airport release said.