Timings of trains on Konkan Railway network to change for five months during Monsoon Timetable

June 02, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the introduction of Monsoon Timetable for trains running on the Konkan Railway network for their journeys commencing from June 10 to October 31, operational timings over Mangaluru Railway Region will change during the period. The trains are operated at reduced speeds during heavy rains to avert any possible untoward incident.

The Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express (12620), one of the most popular trains of the region, will depart Mangaluru Central at 12.45 pm instead of the non-Monsoon schedule of 2.20 p.m. Its pairing train, Train No. 12619 will arrive Central at 10.10 a.m. instead of 7.40 a.m., said a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast will arrive Junction at 3.40 p.m. instead of 1.05 p.m. and Train No. 12134 to Mumbai CSMT will leave Junction at 4.35 p.m. instead of 2 p.m.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Daily Express Special leaves Central at the usual timing, 5.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 1.15 p.m. instead of 1.10 p.m. Train No. 06601 will leave Madgaon at the usual timing of 1.50 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.40 p.m. instead of 9.05 p.m.

The Ernakulam Junction-Hazrath Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) leaves Ernakulam at 10.10 a.m. instead of 1.25 p.m. to reach Nizamuddin at 1.20 p.m. instead of 1.35 p.m. the third day. Train No. 12618 will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 11.35 p.m. instead of 10.30 p.m. on the second day.

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express departs Thiruvananthapuram at its usual timing, 9.15 a.m.; but will have 30 minutes to 1 hour advanced departure at en-route stations. It leaves Mangaluru Junction at 9.35 p.m. instead of 10.50 p.m. to reach LTT at 5.05 p.m. the next day. Train No. 16345 is Mumbai LTT - Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Expresss LTT at the usual 11.40 a.m. timing to arrive Mangaluru Junction at 5.45 a.m. the next day instead of 4.15 a.m. and Thiruvananthapuram at 7.35 p.m. instead of 6.05 p.m.

Similarly, timings of almost all trains operating on the KRCL network and through Mangaluru Railway Region will change during the Monsoon timetable. The Railways has asked passengers who have booked tickets before the Monsoon timetable notification to confirm timings in advance of their journey. They may visit National Train Enquiry System (NTES) https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ for the latest train timings.