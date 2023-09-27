Timing reduction for Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express on Mangaluru Central-Murdeshwar stretch an eyewash, claim passenger associations

September 27, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - MANGALURU

Railway Ministry’s decision to reduce the running hours of the extended Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central overnight express between Mangaluru Central and Murdeshwar from September 24 is an eyewash, said Railway patrons and passenger associations.

The running time from Mangaluru Central to Murdeshwar was reduced from 4.55 hours to 4.15 hours, a mere 40 minutes. Even a passenger train, namely Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU), takes 3.05 hours to cover the same distance of 164 kms, they said.

The Hindu published a report, “Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express takes 2 hours to traverse 20 km from Mangaluru Central to Surathkal,” in these columns on September 22. Following this, MPs of Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru, Nalin Kumar Kateel and Pratap Simha, took up the matter with the Railway Ministry, which directed the South Western Railway to speed up the train.

As per the revised timings, Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express would leave Mangaluru Central at 8.40 a.m, the earlier timing, to reach Murdeshwar at 12.55 p.m. instead of 1.35 p.m. It would cover the 20 km distance between Mangaluru Central and Surathkal in 1.10 hours instead of 2 hours.

Match with other trains

Gautam Shetty from Kundapura Railway Prayanikara Hitarakshana Samithi said there is no point in celebrating the speeding up of the train till the Railway Ministry matches 16585 running time with that of Train No. 12620, Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express that takes 3.03 hours from Central to Murdeshwar. The revised timetable would not help en-route stations, Udupi, Kundapura and Bhatkal, much, he said.

Mysuru Grahak Parishat convener Yogendra Swamy said the running hours of the train, right from Subrahmanya Road Station till Murdeshwar, should to be tightened. The Ministry should eliminate slack timings along the stretch to ensure Train No. 16585 reaches Murdeshwar by 11.30 a.m., he said.

Refusal for extension

The Southern Railway on September 6 refused to extend the service to Murdeshwar as ordered by the Ministry on September 5, saying extension would affect the track maintenance (line block) work between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

When Mr. Kateel and Mr. Simha convinced the ministry that other empty slots were available for maintenance, the ministry directed SR to extend the service from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patrons were unhappy that SR that manages about 30 km network in Mangaluru region was coming in the way of intra-State connectivity.

