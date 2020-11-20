Time in Manipal helped in knowing real meaning of cooking: Vikas Khanna

The experience gained in Manipal helped in understanding the real meaning of cooking and food, said celebrated chef Vikas Khanna.

Addressing a session at the alumni entrepreneurs’ summit, organised by the Welcomegroup School of Hotel Administration’s (WGSHA) Entrepreneurship Development Cell in Manipal on Wednesday, Mr. Khanna, who joined from New York, said the time he spent at WGSHA helped him in reaching greater heights in his profession.

It was from his teachers, friends, and the city of Udupi that he gained knowledge about the culture and food. Asking students to remain focused on their goals, Mr. Khanna said risks need to be taken for growing up as a chef and as an entrepreneur.

By gaining knowledge and information, students should turn out into future leaders of hospitality industry, he said.

Another alumni, Vikash Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Canada, asked students to be ready to explore the world. Stressing on a positive attitude, Mr. Mahajan spoke at length about working hard and maintaining a fine work-life balance.

Managing Director of Alka Group Rishit Bhandari, Business head of Mr Brown Bakeries Vikas Malik, Owner of The Bharat Hospitality Nitin Tondon, and Co-founder of WOW Hotels and Resort Prasanna Vijayakumar, were among the other WGSHA alumni, who spoke.

Students from various courses interacted with alumni entrepreneurs.

Principal of WGSHA Thirugnanasambantham and MAHE Director (Alumni relations) Rohit Singh also spoke.