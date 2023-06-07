ADVERTISEMENT

Tigress at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru dies after fight with tiger

June 07, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The tigress, named Netravathi, was 15 years old

The Hindu Bureau

Netravathi, a tiger at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru, died on June 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 15-year-old tigress, named Netravathi, at Pilikula Biological Park in Magaluru died on June 7.

According to Director of the park H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, Netravathi was injured in a fight with a six-year-old tiger, named Reva, on June 4. Reva tried to mate with Netravathi, but the tigress attacked the tiger. Staff of the zoo managed to separate the two animals.

Later, the veterinary and scientific officials at the zoo were treating the tigress for her injuries. She was consuming water and food. But on June 7, she collapsed suddenly, and died around 9.45 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials suspect that the tigress might have died of cardiac arrest. The exact reason will be known after the post-mortem.

Both the animals had been born in captivity at the zoo.

The tiger, which too has suffered injuries, is recuperating. The park has eight tigers now, Mr Bhandary said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US