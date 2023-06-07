Tigress at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru dies after fight with tiger

June 07, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 15-year-old tigress, named Netravathi, at Pilikula Biological Park in Magaluru died on June 7.

According to Director of the park H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, Netravathi was injured in a fight with a six-year-old tiger, named Reva, on June 4. Reva tried to mate with Netravathi, but the tigress attacked the tiger. Staff of the zoo managed to separate the two animals.

Later, the veterinary and scientific officials at the zoo were treating the tigress for her injuries. She was consuming water and food. But on June 7, she collapsed suddenly, and died around 9.45 a.m.

Officials suspect that the tigress might have died of cardiac arrest. The exact reason will be known after the post-mortem.

Both the animals had been born in captivity at the zoo.

The tiger, which too has suffered injuries, is recuperating. The park has eight tigers now, Mr Bhandary said.