Tight police security

Tight security arrangements would be in place during the Paryaya festival in Udupi on January 17 and 18.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, the district police said that a total of 1,110 police personnel, including a Superintendent of Police, an Additional Superintendent of Police, eight Deputy Superintendents of Police, 23 police inspectors, 65 sub-inspectors, 193 assistant sub-inspectors, 289 head constables, 530 police constables, would be pressed into service for security arrangements in the city.

A total of 300 Home Guards too would be deployed.

As many as four units of the Karnataka State Reserve Police Force (KSRP), 10 units of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police and five anti-sabotage squads would be pressed into service. A police outpost had been set up near the Krishna Temple and also near the Service Bus Stand. Check posts had been opened at Ambagilu, Indrali, Kukkikatte and Balaipade Cross.

Parking facility

Vehicles coming from the district and other districts could be parked at the following 15 places: Christian High School Grounds, Christian PU College Grounds (left side), Ajjarkad Vivekananda Government Higher Primary School, Bhujanga Park (side road), Kittur Rani Chennamma Cross Road, St. Cecily’s School Grounds, Board School, Kalsank-Gundibail (empty space), Beedinagudde Grounds, MGM College Grounds, Rajangana Parking Space, near Tenkapete LVT Nagabana, PPC College, Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall Grounds, and Town Hall Grounds.