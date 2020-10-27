Tiger Vikram of Pilikula dies at 21

Vikram, the 21-year-old male tiger at the Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama’s Biological Park near here, breathed his last early on Monday morning.

He had joined the park when it was opened in 2003 after being brought from Tavarekoppa Lion Safari in Shivamogga district at the age of four, said a communiqué from the park. Vikram sired 10 cubs — Kadamba, Krishna, Vinaya, Oliver, Akshaya, Manju, Amar, Akbar, Antony and Nisha — which have been given to other biological parks in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Mysuru. Being easily available for sighting, Vikram was suffering from age-related ailment for the last two months and was under veterinary care, the communiqué said. He stopped having food a week ago and was under intravenous fluids and antibiotics.