Tiger dance competition Pilinalike-7 to be held in Mangaluru on Tuesday

The seventh edition of Pilinalike (tiger dance) competition will be held at the Karavali Grounds from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, said Pilinalike Pratishthana president and Congress leader Mithun Rai.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Rai said the pratishthana began the competition in order to promote the waning culture of the coastal region. The competition could not be organised in the last two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, he explained.

As many as 12 teams from Tulunadu will participate in Pilinalike-7. Cash prizes will be offered to the teams and individuals in various categories.

The first three team prizes comprise purses of ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh, and ₹1 lakh with a citation. Under the individual category, prizes will be given to the best cub tiger, black tiger, spinning the Mudi, Taase, costume and dance with a purse of ₹50,000 each, Mr. Rai said.

Besides, every participating team would be offered ₹50,000 consolation prize, he added.

Mr. Rai said Bollywood actors, including Sunil Shetty and Pooja Hegde, Kannada director and actor Rishabh Shetty, and actors from the Tulu cinema industry and others are expected to attend the Pilinalike-7.

He said that he would urge the Central and the State governments to include the Pilinalike event in the Republic Day Parade so as to bring national recognition to the cultural art form of Tulunadu.

Pilinalike teams were already invited to render performances in West Asia, he said, adding Pilinalike-7 was planned to promote the traditional art apolitically.