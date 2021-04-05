Tiff over online game leads to Mangaluru boy’s death

Friend attacks him with a stone leading to the tragedy

The addiction to an online game led to a tiff between two boys, resulting in the death of one of them on Saturday night here.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar gave the name of the dead boy as Akif, a Class 6 student of the Falah English Medium School. The police have registered a case of murder against the boy’s friend, aged 17. The accused has been secured and is being questioned.

According to the Police Commissioner, Akif, 12, left his house around 9 p.m. with his mobile phone. It was for about 30 minutes during this time that his parents usually allowed him to play PUBG, an online game, with his friends.

When the boy did not return home even by 10 p.m., family members began a search for him. On Sunday morning, the boy’s body was found about a kilometre away from his house.

Quoting the 17-year-old boy, Mr. Kumar said the two were into playing PUBG and Akif was winning all the time. On Saturday night, after Akif lost, there was a heated exchange of words between the two.

Akif hit his friend with a small stone and the 17-year-old boy retaliated by hitting Akif with a bigger stone. Akif collapsed and died, Mr. Kumar quoted the boy as saying.