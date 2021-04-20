India Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in isolated places in all the coastal districts of the State for the next two days. The alert is valid till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.
Thunderstorm likely today, tomorrow
