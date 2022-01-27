Thrust is on agriculture, industry, tourism and culture: Sunil Kumar

Over 1.54 lakh farmers have received benefits of over ₹219 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Scheme, says Minister for Kannada, Culture and Power

District in-charge and Minister for Kannada, Culture and Power V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday said that Dakshina Kannada district will see unique development with thrust on agriculture, industry, tourism and culture.

Delivering the Republic Day message after unfurling the national flag here, Mr. Kumar said that it was because of a strong Constitution, the son of an ordinary school teacher like him became a Minister in the BJP-led State Government. The holy book of the Republic has withstood many attempts to weaken it with threats of terrorism, emergency, Naxalism and has proved that it is the supreme, he added.

Development works will be taken up under agriculture-friendly, industry-friendly, tourism-friendly and cultural-friendly schemes. This responsibility is on him, Mr. Kumar said and added that people in the district known for their knowledge will join hands in development.

The Minister said that with continuous expansion of arecanut, coconut and paddy growing areas, farmers are undertaking agriculture activities on over 11,000 hectares of land. Steps will be taken to double their income. He said over 1.54 lakh farmers have received benefits of over ₹219 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Scheme, while children of 1,600 farmers received scholarships worth ₹4.2 crore under the Chief Minister’s Raitha Vidya Nidhi Scheme.

Stating that the government is committed to providing water to people for irrigation and drinking, Mr. Kumar noted that ₹500 crore has been sanctioned for the Pashchima Vahini last year and another such sum will be sanctioned in the next year. Under Jaljeevan Mission to provide drinking water to every household, 458 works worth ₹149 crore have been undertaken last year, while 126 works worth ₹198 crore are being undertaken this year.

Mr. Kumar said that the Government has released ₹33 lakh initial grants for developing a Go Shala on 98 acres of land in Ramakunja, Kadaba taluk. A substantial number of people are being enrolled for various social security schemes of the Union Government, he added.

On the occasion, Mr. Kumar felicitated KSRTC drivers from Puttur Division who were chosen for the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for an accident-free driving career. They are K. Harishchandra, S. Umesh, Praveen Salian, H.P. Raju, Vasantha Bangera, B. Keshava, Nanda Kumar, T.U. Satish, K.P. Mohammed, L. Gopalakrishna and P.A. Shivaram.

Member of Legislative Assembly D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, Member of Legislative Council Prathap Simha Nayak, Mayor Premananda Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and others were present.