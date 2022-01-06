‘Through padayatra, DKS trying to score over Siddaramaiah’

MANGALURU

The Congress has planned the padayatra fearing that it will not win the next Assembly elections: Kateel

State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Thursday that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar is keen on taking out a padayatra over the Mekedatu matter to prove his leadership in an internal tussle in the State Congress over leadership between him and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said that people’s interest is not involved in the proposed padayatra. It is unfortunate that, notwithstanding COVID-19 restrictions, the Congress wants to go ahead with its plan.

The Congress has planned the padayatra fearing that it will not win the next Assembly elections in the State. The padayatra is to meet its political interest only. If the Congress is really interested in the Makedatu project, why did it kept quiet when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, he asked and said that the then Congress Government did not call for any meeting to discuss the matter when it was in power.

The State and Union Governments will sort out the legal issues related to the Mekedatu project and take steps for implementing it, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that Mr. Shivakumar is only trying to prove his leadership over Mr. Siddaramaiah through the padayatra. But the Congress should drop its plan in the interest of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the health of people mattered the most. All parties should join hands with the government in implementing the measures announced to contain the spread of the infection.

State Governments are taking decisions on weekend curfew, lockdown and other measures based on the recommendations of their respective expert committees. The Chief Ministers, Ministers and MLAs have little role to play in it, he said.