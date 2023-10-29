Three youths from Bihar arrested in connection with AEPS fraud

October 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru city police have arrested three persons from Bihar on charges of stealing money from bank accounts of various persons using Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). The youths have been accused of gaining access to land and other documents registered at the Office of City Sub-Registrar in Mangaluru to get Aadhaar number and fingerprints.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal at a press release here on Sunday, October 29, gave the names of the arrested persons as Deepak Kumar Hembram, 33; Vivek Kumar Biswas, 24; and Madan Kumar, 23.

The arrest was made following investigation after 10 complaints were registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime station in the city in the last two months on unauthorised removal of money ranging between ₹2,000 to ₹1 lakh through AEPS by using Aadhaar and fingerprints given during registration of documents. The complainants were all those whose documents were registered at the Mangaluru City Sub-Registrar office in the last six months.

In the press note, the Commissioner said the accused gained access to documents registered in the new K-2 system software introduced at the sub-registrar’s office. They used Aadhaar numbers and scanned related fingerprints to steal money using AEPS from different bank accounts. “The victims are not just from Karnataka but from other States too,” Mr. Agrawal said.

A special team of the city police traced and secured the accused persons on October 22. The police seized ₹3.6 lakh in 10 bank accounts of the accused. The police have recovered PDF images of over 1,000 registered documents related to Karnataka and over 300 registered documents related to Andhra Pradesh and a few other states. Mobile phones of the arrested persons have been sent for forensic analysis.

The accused will be taken to Bihar for further investigation and seizing additional documents, Mr. Agrawal said.

While appreciating the work of the city police, Home Minister G. Parameshwara told reporters in Mangaluru on Sunday that steps will be taken to further strengthen the new K-2 system software to prevent unauthorised access to registered documents.

