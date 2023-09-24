Three years on, Dalit victim of assault yet to get compensation

September 24, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 22-year-old Scheduled Caste youth hailing from Sakleshpur in Hassan district, who was badly assaulted in Mangaluru three years ago, is yet to get compensation.

During the Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe grievance redressal meeting held at the office of Police Commissioner in Mangaluru on Sunday, Dalit activist Sadashiva Urwa Store said 22-year-old Rajesh was badly assaulted in Kulashekara and later abandoned near Service Bus Stand three years ago. Following a complaint, the Kankanady Town police arrested three persons and later filed the chargesheet.

“The assault has seriously impaired Rajesh and he is now confined to the bed. He has so far neither received compensation that is given at the time of filing of FIR nor the compensation that is given at the time of chargesheet,” Mr. Sadashiva said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Dhanya N. Naik, the investigation officer of the case, said that several days ago, she sent copies of all documents related to the case to Department of Social Welfare for payment of compensation. “If the compensation has not been paid so far then we will bring it to the notice of Deputy Commissioner (M.P. Mullia Muhilan),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) Sidharth Goyal.

Mr. Sadashiva sought action against those who have wrongly projected revered ‘Guliga’ during the Ganesha immersion procession in Urwa on September 22. He said a person wearing costume of ‘Guliga’ danced in a way to demean the holy spirit, which is usually donned by those from Scheduled Tribes. “A case under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act should be registered not just against the person who danced but also against the organisers of the event,” he said. DCP (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar asked Sadashiva to file a complaint.

When a Dalit activist sought the shifting of a ‘Sante’ (Shandy) in front of a school in Kinnigoli as it is causing accidents, Mr. Kumar directed the police to take steps to regulate traffic movement in the area.

To another activist who spoke about traffic police pointing torchlights on the faces of motorists at the night, Mr. Goyal said traffic and other police personnel have been asked to behave courteously with people. “But you should also feel for traffic police personnel who work in difficult working conditions on the road,” he said.

