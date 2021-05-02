Three women booked for throwing waste into Netravathi

MANGALURU

02 May 2021 01:00 IST

Cases registered against them for violating lockdown norms

The police on Saturday booked three women and seized their car for throwing waste into the Netravathi from their car near Jeppinamogaru on National Highway 66.

Cases under Section 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (B) of Disaster Management Act,2005, for violating the lockdown and for indulging in acts of spreading infectious diseases were booked against Shailaja Nayak, Rachana Nayak, and Susheela who were in the car. They are from Kankanady.

The Kankanady Town Police registered the case based on a complaint by Mangaluru City Corporation’s health officer.

Viral on social media

Earlier, a video of the women stopping their car on the middle of the Netravathi bridge and throwing the garbage into the river went viral on social media. The video showed the registration number of the car.

A team lead by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Kumar Bandaru traced the car and seized it. Section 51 (B) is invoked for violation of partial lockdown guidelines issued by the State government for which a person can be punished for a period that may extend to one year. Sections 269 and 270 of the IPC were invoked for negligent and malignant acts that are likely to spread infection of diseases. Under Section 269, a person can be sentenced for a term that may extend to six months, while for Section 270, the punishment will be imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years.

‘Ritual in house’

The three women told police that there was a ritual in their house and putting ‘articles’ in the river was to complete the ritual.