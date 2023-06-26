Three Udupi youths booked for cannabis consumption

June 26, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - MANGALURU

The Manipal police have booked three youths under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after they were found positive for consumption of cannabis.

The police gave the names of the three youths as Mohammed Nabeel Raza, 19, Mohammed Zaid, 20, and Shreyas M. Gowda, 20, all from Udupi.

The police had found Raza and Zaid consuming cannabis on Shimbra Road in Manipal on June 18. Gowda was found consuming cannabis at a public place in V.P. Nagar of Manipal on June 19.

Their urine samples were tested at the Forensic Science department of Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Manipal. The reports on June 24 showed the three tested positive for consumption of cannabis.

All the three youths were booked under Section 27(D) of NDPS Act, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru City police on Sunday held counselling session for over 100 persons, who were found positive for consumption of drugs in the last four months. The session was chaired by Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain. “Through this session we just wanted to ensure that they are out of the clutches of drugs,” Mr. Jain said.