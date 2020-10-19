Three tonnes of meat seized, two arrested

The Mangaluru Police arrested two persons for illegally transporting meat in this fish-laden lorry here on Sunday.

19 October 2020 01:21 IST

The Kankanady Police arrested two persons on the charge of illegal transportation of three tonnes of meat in a fish-laden lorry here on Sunday morning.

The lorry was on its way to the fish harbour from Hubballi. On a tip-off, it was stopped near Pumpwell Junction.

The meat was found behind crates filled with fish.

The police have sldo sought expert opinion on the type.

The accused Mainuddin, 28, and Rafiq Jaffer, 25, have been booked for theft and under Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act.