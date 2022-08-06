Mangaluru

Three theft accused arrested

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 06, 2022 00:00 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 00:00 IST

The Brahmavar police in Udupi have arrested three persons on charges of involvement in several cases of house theft.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Dileep Shetty, Rajan, and Shanmugam. The police recovered ₹13 lakh worth gold ornaments and ₹20,000 worth silver articles, and seized two cars from the accused.

The police said the accused were involved in two cases of house theft reported in Brahmavar police station limits. They were also involved in two cases of theft in Ajekar police station limits and one theft case reported in Karkala Rural police station limits. The accused had pledged the stolen gold articles in shops in Bengaluru and Coimbatore and they had been seized, the police said.

