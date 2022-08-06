Three theft accused arrested

The Brahmavar police in Udupi have arrested three persons on charges of involvement in several cases of house theft.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Dileep Shetty, Rajan, and Shanmugam. The police recovered ₹13 lakh worth gold ornaments and ₹20,000 worth silver articles, and seized two cars from the accused.

The police said the accused were involved in two cases of house theft reported in Brahmavar police station limits. They were also involved in two cases of theft in Ajekar police station limits and one theft case reported in Karkala Rural police station limits. The accused had pledged the stolen gold articles in shops in Bengaluru and Coimbatore and they had been seized, the police said.

Accused Dilip Shetty is involved in cases of extortion, honeytrap, and assault registered in different police stations in Bengaluru, Hassan, and Udupi districts. Rajan is an accused in 22 cases, including four registered in Surathkal police station in Mangaluru, nine cases in three police stations in Kerala and three cases in Nilgiri police station in Tamil Nadu.