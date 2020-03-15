Three test negative in Udupi

UDUPI

31-year-old with symptoms admitted to govt. hospital

Three persons including a student, man and woman, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old person who had visited Germany recently and had symptoms was admitted to the isolation ward of the district government hospital on Saturday. His throat swabs had been sent for testing to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga, said Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer. He told The Hindu that a 19-year-old student, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on March 13, had tested negative. A 37-year-old man from Kaup taluk, who had returned from abroad recently and was admitted to the district government hospital on March 13, also tested negative.

A 69-year-old woman from a village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on March 11, tested negative on March 12. But her throat swabs were sent for testing again on March 13 because she showed symptoms, and the results were negative. She is being treated in the hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, in a press release here, G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said news on social media that an 82-year-old man had died due to COVID-19 at Hoode village was false. The man had been taking Ayurveda Panchakarma treatment at Hoode since November 2019 and had died due to a heart attack. Stern action would be taken against those spreading false information, he said.