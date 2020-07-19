Three technicians, tworesidents booked

Three technicians from Tamil Nadu who had come to a private medical college in Sullia to service MRI scanning machine and two Sullia taluk residents were booked for alleged violation of home quarantine norms.
The Sullia Police gave the names as Wanons, Devaraman, Prem Kumar G. from Tamil Nadu, Praveen George from Gandhi Nagar of Sullia town and Shruti C.S. from Bellare of Sullia taluk.
The police said that the three technicians had come to the private medical college on July 15. These three technicians along with two local residents who became primary contacts of a person found with COVID-19 and all the five were advised to undergo home quarantine.
Personnel monitoring the quarantine watch app noticed these five moving out of the houses they were staying in. They alerted of Sullia Tahsildar who filed a complaint with the police on July 17.
The Sullia Police registered a case against these five for offences under Sections 269, 270 and 271 of Indian Penal Code and Section 5 (1) Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath