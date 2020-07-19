Three technicians, tworesidents booked

Three technicians from Tamil Nadu who had come to a private medical college in Sullia to service MRI scanning machine and two Sullia taluk residents were booked for alleged violation of home quarantine norms.

The Sullia Police gave the names as Wanons, Devaraman, Prem Kumar G. from Tamil Nadu, Praveen George from Gandhi Nagar of Sullia town and Shruti C.S. from Bellare of Sullia taluk.

The police said that the three technicians had come to the private medical college on July 15. These three technicians along with two local residents who became primary contacts of a person found with COVID-19 and all the five were advised to undergo home quarantine.

Personnel monitoring the quarantine watch app noticed these five moving out of the houses they were staying in. They alerted of Sullia Tahsildar who filed a complaint with the police on July 17.

The Sullia Police registered a case against these five for offences under Sections 269, 270 and 271 of Indian Penal Code and Section 5 (1) Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.