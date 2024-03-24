ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspected Maoists visit a house near Kukke Subrahmanya

March 24, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified men, suspected to be Maoists, reportedly visited a house near Kukke Subrahmanya on Saturday, March 23, evening.

According to reports reaching here, the three men visited the house of one Ashok at Majalu in Kote Thota, Ainakidu village near Subrahmanya. The three stayed at the house for about an hour and got their mobile phones before leaving the place.

The Anti-Naxal Force of Karnataka Police had launched combing operations in the forest areas of the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border near Subrahmanya on Monday following reports of a few Maoists being sighted in the locality two days ago. A team of eight people, including two women, who were unknown in the region was learned to have purchased groceries worth ₹3,500 from a store in Koojimale in Madikeri police limits on the border of the two districts on Saturday. Following this information, ANF teams from Karkala and Bhagamandala camps rushed to the area and began the combing operation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ANF Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayam told The Hindu on Sunday, March 24, that the police were verifying the claims of the visit by three men. The combing operations are on, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US