Three students go missing from hostel

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 21, 2022 23:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three first Pre-University girls went missing from the hostel of Vikas Pre University College at Mary Hill here on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the students as Dakshata and Yashaswini from Bengaluru and Sinchana P. Sukumar from Chikkamagaluru.

According to a complaint filed by the warden of Vikas PU College Hostel, the three students broke open a window of the hostel and got out of the building that they were staying in. They went out of campus from the rear entrance gate of the campus at around 3 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have seized CCTV footage from campus in which the students are seen leaving campus with their backpacks and a few hand bags.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Kankanady Police have registered a case. A search is on for the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app