Mangaluru

Three students go missing from hostel

Three first Pre-University girls went missing from the hostel of Vikas Pre University College at Mary Hill here on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the students as Dakshata and Yashaswini from Bengaluru and Sinchana P. Sukumar from Chikkamagaluru.

According to a complaint filed by the warden of Vikas PU College Hostel, the three students broke open a window of the hostel and got out of the building that they were staying in. They went out of campus from the rear entrance gate of the campus at around 3 a.m.

The police have seized CCTV footage from campus in which the students are seen leaving campus with their backpacks and a few hand bags.

The Kankanady Police have registered a case. A search is on for the students.


