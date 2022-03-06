Three students from twin districts stranded in Ukraine coming back

Of the seven students from Udupi district who were stranded in Ukraine, the last student who remained in the war-torn nation, 19-year-old Glenwill Fernandes, moved out of Pesochyn town and reached Poltava town on Sunday.

He will now proceed towards the Hungary border, according to the Ukraine crisis status report released by the Udupi district administration.

With Anifred Ridly D’Souza (20), daughter of William D’Souza, arriving in Delhi on Sunday from Budapest, six of the students from the twin districts have returned to safety. She was a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine.

Glenwill Fernandes, a medical student of Kharkiv Town National Medical University, is from Kemmannu in Udupi. He had left for Ukraine on February 15.

Glenwill Fernandes’ father Melwyn Fernandes said in Udupi that he is thankful to the Indian Embassy for arranging a bus when some private operators in Kharkiv demanded from his son as high as U.S. $500 for a 19-hour journey from Kharkiv to Lviv in the west of that country. The Udupi district administration extended all help when it was needed the most, he said.

Students stranded have been returning to India by reaching bordering countries such as Hungary, Slovakia or Romania.

Meanwhile, according to the status report released by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, of the 18 students from the district who were stranded, except two, all others have returned to India.

Sheikh Mohammed Thaha, who hails from Mangaluru taluk, was on his way to the Poland border. He might reach the border soon. Naimisha from Moodbidri taluk has reached the Romanian border.

Ahamed Saad Arshad and Claton Osmond D’Souza, both from Mangaluru taluk, who have already reached Delhi, are expected to arrive at the international airport here at 10.50 a.m. on Monday.