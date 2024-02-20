Three student hostels built at a cost of ₹130 crore inaugurated at NIT-K

February 20, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three student hostels, two for men and one for women, built at a cost of ₹130 crore at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka, Surathkal, via a video conference on Tuesday.

The event at Surathkal was a part of a larger programme wherein Mr. Modi dedicated infrastructure projects worth ₹13,300 crore in the education and skill sectors to the nation on the day.

With 500 single occupancy rooms, the Brahmagiri Hostel for Men can accommodate an equal number of students, while the Shiwalik Hostel can house 600 men as it has 200 triple occupancy rooms. Godavari Hostel can accommodate 430 women as it has 212 double occupancy rooms and three single occupancy rooms for differently-abled. All the hostels have ground plus seven floors.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, was among those who were present at the virtual function.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel attended the function at the NITK campus. The Director of the institute B. Ravi was also present.

The institute has 14 academic departments offering 11 UG, 31 PG and Doctoral research programs in cutting edge areas like bio-3D printing, information security, electric transportation and sustainability. The institute campus spread over 294 acres has nearly 7,000 students, most of them residing inside the campus. In addition it has over 275 faculty members, supported by 400 plus staff, a NIT-K release said.