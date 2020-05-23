Three special trains to run via Mangaluru from June 1

MANGALURU

23 May 2020 18:00 IST

Three pairs of inter-State special trains will run via Mangaluru Junction and Konkan Railway network with effect from June 1.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said timings, stoppages and frequency of the services would be the same as regular trains. However, from June 10, they would run on monsoon timetable via Konkan Railway network.

Train No. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Daily Special (Netravathi Express) leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 9.30 a.m. to reach LTT at 5.45 p.m. the next day, while Train No. 06345 leaves Mumbai LTT at 11.40 a.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6.25 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshdweep Superfast Special Express leaves Ernakulam Junction at 1.15 p.m. to reach Nizamuddin at 1.15 p.m. the third day. In return, Train No. 02618 leaves Nizamuddin at 9.15 a.m. to reach Ernakulam at 12.15 p.m. the third day.

Train No. 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Weekly Duranto Special leaves Nizamuddin at 9.15 p.m. on Saturdays to reach Ernakulam at 4.10 p.m. the third day with effect from June 6 while Train No. 02283 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Duranto Special leaves Ernakulam at 11.25 p.m. on Tuesdays to reach Nizamuddin at 7.40 p.m. the third day with effect from June 9.