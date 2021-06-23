Three sets of MCQ banks released for Class 10 students

Supplementing the work of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) have brought out two question banks of multiple choice questions (MCQ) for Class 10 students. They will release six more banks shortly.

The MCQ bank for Mathematics named “Sopana”, for second language English named “Confidence”, for Social Science named “Sanchayana” have been released. The question banks for Science, Kannada, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit will be released shortly, said Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Malleswamy.

The question bank will have a wide range of MCQ and it will include those featuring in the two sets of model question papers released by the KSEEB. Subject experts and teachers have been involved in this task. “This is our effort to make our children better prepared for the MCQ format of examination,” Mr. Malleswamy told The Hindu.

This year, SSLC will be in MCQ format and each paper will be of 40 marks. Students need to mark the answers in OMR sheets. As many as 30,000 students from the district are writing the SSLC examination in July this year.

The question bank on second language English has 495 questions related to prose, poetry, grammar and letter writing. A team of 37 English teachers from across the district was involved in bringing out this question bank framed by taking into consideration the reduced syllabi. The question bank on Mathematics in English and Kannada has a total of 303 questions. It is related to chapters such as arithmetic progression, triangles, linear equations, circles, constructions, coordinate geometry, quadratic equations, trigonometry, statistics and surface area and volumes. A team of 16 Mathematics teachers was involved in this task. The question bank on Social Science has 514 questions from 32 chapters and is framed by a team of 16 teachers.

The overall task of preparing the question bank is being carried out under the direction of Joint Director and Principal of College of Teachers Education, Mangaluru, Cyprian Montheiro.

Puttur Block Education Officer C. Lokesh, Senior Lecturers in DIET Babitha and James Cutinho, Puttur Block Resource Coordinator Naveeen Stephen Viegas, DIET Lecturer K. Pithambara, President of District High School Head Masters and PU Principals Association Jayashri and President of District High School Teachers Association Stany Tauro were also involved in it.

Teachers are making efforts to reach these question banks to their students, Mr. Malleswamy said.