Mangaluru

Three samples negativefor nCoV infection

more-in

The three patients who are receiving treated in an isolated ward at the District Government Hospital in Udupi after their return from China have been diagnosed as negative for novel coronavirus (nCoV), according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Medical reports of their throat swab samples sent for a test at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute as a precautionary measure have reported it as negative, he said on Sunday.

Samples of two men and a child had been sent for test. Of the four persons who had returned from China, samples of a woman had not been sent as she did not show any symptoms, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Hence, people need not have any apprehension, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 1:15:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/three-samples-negativefor-ncov-infection/article30778391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY