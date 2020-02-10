Three samples negativefor nCoV infection

The three patients who are receiving treated in an isolated ward at the District Government Hospital in Udupi after their return from China have been diagnosed as negative for novel coronavirus (nCoV), according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.
Medical reports of their throat swab samples sent for a test at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute as a precautionary measure have reported it as negative, he said on Sunday.
Samples of two men and a child had been sent for test. Of the four persons who had returned from China, samples of a woman had not been sent as she did not show any symptoms, the Deputy Commissioner said.
Hence, people need not have any apprehension, he added.
