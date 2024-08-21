Three PG programmes at University College winded up

Mangalore University has shifted three postgraduate programmes (courses) which were being offered at its University Evening College to its University College for 2024-25. In addition, it has winded up three postgraduate programmes, including a postgraduate diploma, which were being offered at its University College.

According to a notification for admission to postgraduate programmes of the university for 2024-25, the postgraduate programmes in Konkani, Tulu, Commerce, and Business Administration (International Business) have been shifted from the University Evening College to the University College. Classes of the same programmes will be conducted in the evening hours, the notification issued on Tuesday said.

The University Evening College, which is the constituent college of the university, is yet to get State government approval. Hence, the programmes have been shifted, sources said.

Courses winded up

As per the notification, postgraduate degree programmes in Economics, History, and Archaeology, and postgraduate diploma in Yogic Science have not been continued in the University College for the academic year 2024-25. The university has continued the certificate course in Yogic Science at the University College.

The three programmes have been winded up as the university which is facing a severe financial crisis is unable to pay salaries to the guest teachers. The same three programmes are available at the university campus in Mangalagangotri.

Postgraduation not under NEP

Students who will apply for the postgraduation programms are those who have completed their undergraduation under the National Education Policy (NEP) as the final semester results of first batch (2021-24) of NEP students were announced last week.

Sources said that those students have no option to continue their postgraduation under NEP as the present State government has withdrawn NEP from its state universities. As the State Education Policy (SEP) is not ready, the students will have to continue their postgraduation under the existing choice-based credit system (CBCS).

