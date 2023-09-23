Three persons booked for illegal sand extraction

September 23, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bajpe police booked three persons for alleged illegal extraction of sand from the Phalugni (Gurupura) at Addoor village on Saturday, September 23.

The police said a police patrolling team went to Nandya at Addoor around 4 a.m. and saw two tipper lorries coming towards them. When they asked the two vehicles to stop, the drivers stopped the vehicles and ran away. One lorry was full of sand, while the other was partially filled with sand.

Then the personnel went to the Phalguni and found a total of 15 boats engaged in the illegal extraction of sand. Some of those operating the boats jumped into the river. They swam across the river and ran away. Of the 15 boats, one boat was totally filled with sand and eight boats were partially filled with sand. Six boats were empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered case under Section 379 (theft) against Riyaz, Noufal, and Naushad, who were said to be engaged in the illegal extraction of sand. Owners and drivers of the tipper lorries and owners of the 15 boats have also been named as accused, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.