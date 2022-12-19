Three persons arrested in Mulky for assaulting POCSO case accused

December 19, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mulky police on Sunday arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting a 25-year-old man, who had been accused of harassing a minor girl and who was also allegedly attacked by a group of persons at Kerekadu near Mulky on Saturday.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Divyesh Devadiga, Rajesh Kerekadu, and Yogish Kumar.

The three persons were among a group of persons who were accused of tying the man to a pole and assaulting him on Saturday.

On a complaint by the parents of the minor girl, the police arrested the 25-year-old man on Saturday for the offence punishable under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.