Three officers get President’s Independence Day Medals

Southern Railway’s Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Inspector-General G.M. Eswara Rao was awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, while Dakshina Kannada Home Guard Commandant Muralee Mohan Choontharu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravish S. Nayak were awarded the medal for meritorious service ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

A release from Southern Railway here said Mr. Rao, an Indian Railway Police Force Services (IRPFS) officer from the 1990 batch, has made significant contributions to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) over his three-decade-long career.

He had previously received the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service during Independence Day 2014. Mr. Rao has earlier worked for South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, and East Coast Railway in various capacities.

Dr. Choontharu, who has been the district Commandant of Home Guards and Civil Defence since 2015, is from Choontharu village in Sullia taluk. He has done MDS in maxillofacial surgery, DNB in oral surgery, and PG diploma in oral surgery from Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh.

Serving as a teacher in different capacities at A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences from 2000 to 2016, Dr. Choontharu has been a consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Tejaswini Hospital, Mangaluru, since 2017.

He also runs a private dental clinic, Suraksha, with his wife Rajeshwari Mohan at Hosangadi in Kasaragod district.

Mr. Nayak is an ACP servng in the City Crime Records Bureau with the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate.