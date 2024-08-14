GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three officers get President’s Independence Day Medals

Published - August 14, 2024 06:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
G.M Eswara Rao

G.M Eswara Rao | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Muralee Mohan Choontharu

Muralee Mohan Choontharu | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ravish S. Nayak

Ravish S. Nayak | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Southern Railway’s Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Inspector-General G.M. Eswara Rao was awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, while Dakshina Kannada Home Guard Commandant Muralee Mohan Choontharu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravish S. Nayak were awarded the medal for meritorious service ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

A release from Southern Railway here said Mr. Rao, an Indian Railway Police Force Services (IRPFS) officer from the 1990 batch, has made significant contributions to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) over his three-decade-long career.

He had previously received the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service during Independence Day 2014. Mr. Rao has earlier worked for South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, and East Coast Railway in various capacities.

Dr. Choontharu, who has been the district Commandant of Home Guards and Civil Defence since 2015, is from Choontharu village in Sullia taluk. He has done MDS in maxillofacial surgery, DNB in oral surgery, and PG diploma in oral surgery from Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh.

Serving as a teacher in different capacities at A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences from 2000 to 2016, Dr. Choontharu has been a consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Tejaswini Hospital, Mangaluru, since 2017.

He also runs a private dental clinic, Suraksha, with his wife Rajeshwari Mohan at Hosangadi in Kasaragod district.

Mr. Nayak is an ACP servng in the City Crime Records Bureau with the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.