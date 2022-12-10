Three of a family killed in road accident near Bajagoli

December 10, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family died after their car was hit by a private bus in Nellikaru, near Bajagoli in Dakshina Kannada, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Moodbidri police gave the names of the deceased as Srikant, 41, Prathyusha, 35, and their two-year-old child Gamya.

The police said the victims deceased hailed from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. They resided in an apartment in Varthur on the outskirts of Bengaluru. All the three were on their weekend visit to pilgrimage centres in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Saturday morning, they were travelling from Dharmasthala towards Karkala. Around 7 a.m., the car was hit by a private bus bound for Dharmasthala. All the three members in the car died on the spot.

The Moodbidri police have registered a case against the driver of the private bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US