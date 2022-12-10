Three of a family killed in road accident near Bajagoli

December 10, 2022 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three members of a family died after their car was hit by a private bus in Nellikaru, near Bajagoli in Dakshina Kannada, on Saturday.

The Moodbidri police gave the names of the deceased as Srikant, 41, Prathyusha, 35, and their two-year-old child Gamya.

The police said the victims deceased hailed from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. They resided in an apartment in Varthur on the outskirts of Bengaluru. All the three were on their weekend visit to pilgrimage centres in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

On Saturday morning, they were travelling from Dharmasthala towards Karkala. Around 7 a.m., the car was hit by a private bus bound for Dharmasthala. All the three members in the car died on the spot.

The Moodbidri police have registered a case against the driver of the private bus.