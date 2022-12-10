Three of a family killed as car collides with private bus near Venur in Dakshina Kannada

December 10, 2022 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - MANGALURU

Three members of a family died after the car they were travelling in was hit by a private bus in Nellikaru, near Venur in Dakshina Kannada, on Saturday, December 10 morning.

The Moodbidri police gave names of the deceased as Srikant (41), Prateeksha (35) and their two-year-old child.

The police said the deceased were travelling in the car from Dharmasthala towards Karkala. Around 7 a.m., the car was hit by a private bus bound to Dharmasthala. All three members died on the spot.

The Moodbidri police registered a case against the private bus.