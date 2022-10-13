Three NMPA projects inaugurated, foundation stone laid for new ones

A modernised U.S. Mallya Gate of New Mangalore Port Authority in Mangaluru was inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the virtual mode from Mormugao Port Authority in Goa on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated three completed projects and laid foundation stone for three projects of New Mangalore Port Autority (NMPA) virtually from Mormugao Port in Goa.

The projects that were inaugurated include modernised Mallya (Main) Gate, Solid Waste Management Facility and the bi-lingual website of the port. Foundation stone was laid for the construction of a concrete road from KIOCL Junction to Mallya Gate and construction of a truck terminal next to Customs House.

Of the three entry and exit gates of NMPA, the Mallya Gate acts as an important facility and the port has widened the gate from two lanes to four lanes to decongest traffic at a cost of ₹3.3 crore. One each lane facilitates the movement of cargo trucks while the others are meant for light motor vehicles and pedestrians with fully automated RFID controlled gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gate building comprises ground plus two floors on the North and South side accommodating Customs, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other facilities. The four-laning is bound to ensure smooth vehicular movement into and out of the port reducing dwelling time at the gate, NMPA said.

Spread over 850 hectares of land and comprising several office buildings, 572 residential quarters, a number trees, parks and gardens, NMPA is generating considerable quantity of solid waste every day that is handed over to Mangaluru City Corporation.

With a view to reducing the effect of waste on environment, NMPA has decided to handle solid waste on its own through vermi-compost technology under the guidance of Hareesh Joshi, an expert in the field.

The vermi-compost unit comprises 11 vermi-compost bins, one slurry tank and one shredder machine on 300 sq m land covered with a shed constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The unit is expected to generate 25 tonnes to 30 tonnes of vermi-compost annually that will be used for internal purposes.

Construction of a 700-m four-lane pavement quality road from KIOCL Junction to Mallya Gate at a cost of ₹3.75 crore will be completed by February 2023. The road is expected to reduce congestion on the adjacent NH 66. The truck terminal with pavement quality concrete abutting NH 66 to be built at ₹3.71 crore cost will accommodate 200 heavy vehicles. It will help avoid truck parking on road flanks and prevent theft of vehicle spare parts.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Shripad Y. Naik, NMPA and Mormugao Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana and others were present.