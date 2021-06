Three more trains resume services on Konkan Railway network

All are fully reserved trains

The Railways resumed services of three pairs of trains running on the Konkan Railway network via Mangaluru Junction.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation said all are fully reserved trains. Passengers have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Train no. 09260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Weekly Special will leave Bhavnagar at 10.05 a.m. every Tuesday from June 29 until further advice to reach Kochuveli at 7.10 a.m. on Thursday. Train no. 09259 Kochuveli - Bhavnagar Weekly Special departs Kochuveli at 3.45 p.m. every Thursday from July 1 until further advice to reach Bhavnagar at 12.25 p.m. on Saturday.

Train no. 09262 Porbandar - Kochuveli Weekly Special will leave Porbandar at 6.40 p.m. every Thursday from July 1 until further advice to reach Kochuveli at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Train no. 09261 Kochuveli - Porbandar Weekly Special will leave Kochuveli at 9.15 a.m. every Sunday from July 4 until further advice to reach Porbandar at 7.25 a.m. on Tuesday.

Train no. 09332 Indore Jn. - Kochuveli Weekly Special will leave Indore Jn. at 9.40 p.m. every Tuesday from June 29 until further advice to reach Kochuveli at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Train no 09331 Kochuveli - Indore Jn. Weekly Special departs Kochuveli at 9.15 p.m. every Friday from July 2 until further advice to reach Indore Jn. at 4.40 a.m. on Sunday.