Three more roof-top solar powerprojects to come up in Mangaluru

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) has proposed to harness solar energy by setting up three more roof-top projects with a total capacity of 695 kW on government buildings, according to MSCL managing director Mohammed Nazir.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he said that two projects with 100 kW capacity each will be set up on the buildings of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Secretariat and Dr. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama. Agreements for these with the departments concerned have been finalised. In addition, a 495-kW capacity project has been proposed to be set up on the buildings of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. (DKMUL) at its milk dairy in Kulashekara here. An agreement is yet to be finalised.

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. has already set up six roof-top solar power projects with an installed capacity of 393 kW on government buildings in the city. The company has set a target of harnessing a total of 1,400 kW solar energy from roof-top projects, he said and added that when these three new projects are completed, the total installed capacity from nine projects will reach 1,088 kW.

He said that the total projects proposed under the Smart City Mission in the city has gone up from 45 to 47 with a total plan outlay of ₹ 2,000.72 crore.

Mr. Nazir said that the company has completed seven projects at a cost of ₹ 10.62 crore. In addition, work on 26 projects estimated at ₹ 558.78 crore is in progress and bids have been invited to take up four projects estimated to cost ₹ 81 crore.

Detailed project reports are being prepared for five projects. It would include water front development project to a length of 2,085 m from Bolar to Netravathi bridge near Jeppinamogaru, building a jackwell at the Thumbe water pumping station which supplies drinking water to the city, rebuilding Car Street and Venkataramana Junction roads and the second stage project of the command control centre.