ADVERTISEMENT

Three more, including two medicos, held in drug case

January 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel of Mangaluru City Police arrested three more persons, including two medicos, on the charge of consuming and possessing cannabis on Thursday. The police had announced the arrest of 10 persons, including 9 medicos, on similar charges on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Afrar, 23, resident of Kasaba Bengre in Mangaluru who works in a fruits shop in the city; Adon Dev from Kochi, D. Pharma final year student at Karavali College, and Dr. V.S. Harsha Kumar from Tumakuru, final year MD (Pathology) student at KMC, Mangaluru.

The drug peddling and consuming racket was busted with the arrest of Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, a UK citizen of Indian origin, from his apartment on Bunts Hostel Road on January 7 by CCB Inspector of Police Shyam Sundar and team. Besides recovering 2 kg of cannabis, an electronic weighing machine, a toy pistol and other valuables, the police gathered more information on others involved in the racket. This led to the arrest of 9 more persons, including 8 medicos on January 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has constituted a special investigation team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar with Mr. Shyam Sundar being the investigation officer to go deep into the racket.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US