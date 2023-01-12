Three more, including two medicos, held in drug case

January 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel of Mangaluru City Police arrested three more persons, including two medicos, on the charge of consuming and possessing cannabis on Thursday. The police had announced the arrest of 10 persons, including 9 medicos, on similar charges on Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Afrar, 23, resident of Kasaba Bengre in Mangaluru who works in a fruits shop in the city; Adon Dev from Kochi, D. Pharma final year student at Karavali College, and Dr. V.S. Harsha Kumar from Tumakuru, final year MD (Pathology) student at KMC, Mangaluru.

The drug peddling and consuming racket was busted with the arrest of Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, a UK citizen of Indian origin, from his apartment on Bunts Hostel Road on January 7 by CCB Inspector of Police Shyam Sundar and team. Besides recovering 2 kg of cannabis, an electronic weighing machine, a toy pistol and other valuables, the police gathered more information on others involved in the racket. This led to the arrest of 9 more persons, including 8 medicos on January 10.

City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has constituted a special investigation team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar with Mr. Shyam Sundar being the investigation officer to go deep into the racket.