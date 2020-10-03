Three more arrested on the charge of peddling drugs

Mangaluru

03 October 2020 20:12 IST

Continuing the investigation into the supply of synthetic drugs to youths in the city, the Mangaluru police have arrested three more persons, including a foreign national, in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Frank Sunday Ibeabuchi, 33, a native of Ghana, Shamin Ferandes alias Shyam, 28, of Kuloor, and Shanavaz, 34, of Thokkottu.

While Ibeahuchi and Shyam were arrested in Bengaluru, Shanavaz was arrested in Mumbai, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Several packets of MDMA (Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine) were recovered from the them, the police said.

The police first arrested choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel on September 19. Then they arrested Aska, a native of Nagaland, followed by choreographer Tarun and Mohammed Shakir.

A police officer said Shyam, who stayed in Bengaluru, allegedly procured MDMA and other narcotic drugs from Ibeabuchi, also in Bengaluru, and supplied it to Shetty and other persons.

The officer said that Ibeabuchi allegedly got the drugs online. Shanavaz was allegedly supplying narcotic drugs from Mumbai, the officer added.

The officer said there was a case against Ibeabuchi registered in the city’s Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station in 2019.

In 2018, Ibeabuchi was arrested by the Bengaluru’s S.G. Palya police on the charge of selling MDMA.

While brushing aside reports about the transfer of Inspector Shivaprakash, who is investigating the case, Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters on Saturday that there was no change in the team investigating drug peddling. “We are trying to take the case to its logical conclusion,” he added.