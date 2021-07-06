Three more arrested in honeytrap case

MANGALURU

06 July 2021 19:00 IST

The Puttur Rural Police have arrested three more persons on the charge of honeytrapping an individual from Nettanige Mudnur village.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Shafi (34) of Nettanige Mudnur, Mohammed Azharuddin (30) and Nazeer M. (38), both from Savanur village of Kadaba taluk.

In a complaint to the Puttur Rural Police, Abdul Nazeer had said that he got in touch with Tanisha Raj through WhatsApp in February this year. Following talks and chats over WhatsApp for a few days, the two had an intimate video chat on April 15.

Five days later, a group of people asked him to go to a secluded place where he was asked to pay ₹30 lakh if the intimate video chat were not to be released on the social media.

Abdul Nazeer paid the ransom in two instalments and filed the complaint. It was registered for offences under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (E) of the Information Technology Act.

A special team headed by Inspector Thimmappa Naika and Police Sub-Inspector M.Y. Udayaravi traced Ms. Raj and arrested her on July 2. Three more accused persons were arrested on Monday. The police seized a car, an autorickshaw and three mobile phones from the accused, the police said.