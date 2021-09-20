Three more arrested for issuing ‘life threat’ to CM

The police on Monday arrested three more persons in connection with the case related to “life threats” issued to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

The Barke Police arrested Rajesh Pavitran, Prem Polali and Sandeep Shetty Adka. On Sunday, the police arrested Dharmendra in the case.

In the complaint registered with the Barke Police, State president of the Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Lohith Kumar Suvarna from Bengaluru accused Dharmendra and seven others of falsely claiming as office-bearers of the Mahasabha and holding a press conference on Saturday to condemn the State government’s action in the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.

Accusing the eight men of issuing “life threats” to Mr. Bommai, Mr. Yediyurappa and Ms. Jolle, Mr. Suvarna said that the accused were trying to create communal tension in the area. Distancing the Mahasabha from their statement, Mr. Suvrana sought legal action against them for misusing the name of the Mahasabha.

The police have registered the complaint against offences punishable under Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(2) (statement conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code.